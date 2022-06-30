Car with child inside plows into house in Jefferson Park as driver tries to flee police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver plowed into a UPS truck and a house while fleeing from police in the Jefferson Park community Thursday afternoon.

At 1:40 p.m., police were trying to pull over a BMW X3 with no license plates in the neighborhood around Lawrence and Central avenues. A 26-year-old man in the passenger seat bailed from the car and ran off, police said.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old woman who had been driving sped off with her 5- or 6-year-old child also in the car.

The woman headed down Giddings Street, and then Central Avenue – before ending up eastbound on busy Lawrence Avenue, police said.

The woman tried to turn onto Long Avenue, but lost control of the car and hit a UPS truck, police said.

The woman's car then slammed into the front porch of a house in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Video from the scene showed the white BMW wrecked against the house, which appeared to have sustained structural damage to its porch and lower floor.

The woman was rushed to Community First Medical Center in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not specify the child's condition.