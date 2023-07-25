Watch CBS News
Local News

Car takes down pole, plows through outdoor seating area, hits building in Antioch

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Car takes down pole slams into building in Antioch
Car takes down pole slams into building in Antioch 01:20

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A car took down a lamp post and hit a building in Antioch Tuesday evening.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a big portion of Route 83 – Main Street in Antioch – was closed off at the scene.

The vehicle left the roadway heading north, slammed into a utility pole, and ran through the outdoor seating area at a Dairy Queen. Fortunately, no one was in the outdoor seating area at the time.

The car then plowed into Polson's Natural Foods – coming to rest against the cashier's station. The building was left heavily damaged.

It was not immediately known why the driver lost control and ran over several different objects.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 6:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.