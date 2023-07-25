Car takes down pole, plows through outdoor seating area, hits building in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A car took down a lamp post and hit a building in Antioch Tuesday evening.
As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a big portion of Route 83 – Main Street in Antioch – was closed off at the scene.
The vehicle left the roadway heading north, slammed into a utility pole, and ran through the outdoor seating area at a Dairy Queen. Fortunately, no one was in the outdoor seating area at the time.
The car then plowed into Polson's Natural Foods – coming to rest against the cashier's station. The building was left heavily damaged.
It was not immediately known why the driver lost control and ran over several different objects.
