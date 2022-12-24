Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) – A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning.

The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.

Within minutes of arrival, firefighters located a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway just south of the tracks.

Woodstock Fire and Rescue

Metra Police says the driver was driving on Lily Pond Road when the car slid on ice on the road and got stuck on the tracks. The male driver was outside the vehicle when a Metra UP-NW Line train coming from Downtown to Harvard struck the car.

The male driver was struck by flying debris - resulting in serious injuries.

He was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

No occupants on the outbound Metra train required medical attention and were able to get alternate transportation home.

Woodstock Fire and Rescue

Lily Pond Road was closed in both directions for over three hours. Trains were halted for the duration of the incident but began moving again shortly after 5:00 a.m.