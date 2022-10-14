Man dies after car strikes tree on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed after his car hits a tree in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday just after midnight.

The crash happened in the 300 block of West 76th Street around 12:20 a.m.

Police said the victim, 25, was traveling westbound on 76th Street in a blue Volvo SUV when he struck a tree and was ejected from the car.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police say.

Area Two detectives are investigating.