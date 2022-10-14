Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after car strikes tree on Chicago's South Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed after his car hits a tree in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday just after midnight.

The crash happened in the 300 block of West 76th Street around 12:20 a.m.

Police said the victim, 25, was traveling westbound on 76th Street in a blue Volvo SUV when he struck a tree and was ejected from the car.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police say.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 14, 2022 / 6:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.