Watch CBS News
Local News

Car stolen with 11-month-old boy inside

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car was taken with an 11-month-old boy in the backseat.

Police said a 32-year-old woman told officers she was paying for a parking spot, in the 1900 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 10 a.m. 

She told officers when she returned, the vehicle with her 11-month-old inside was gone. She said she turned the vehicle off while she paid. 

Police quickly located the vehicle in the 100 block of East Cullerton with the child inside. The child was not injured. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 12:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.