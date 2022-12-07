Car stolen with 11-month-old boy inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car was taken with an 11-month-old boy in the backseat.

Police said a 32-year-old woman told officers she was paying for a parking spot, in the 1900 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 10 a.m.

She told officers when she returned, the vehicle with her 11-month-old inside was gone. She said she turned the vehicle off while she paid.

Police quickly located the vehicle in the 100 block of East Cullerton with the child inside. The child was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.