Car stolen out of Berwyn, Illinois garage found with body of beloved pet dog Wally inside

A car stolen from a Berwyn, Illinois, man has been recovered with their missing family dog's body inside.

Rafael Corona's car was stolen from his garage in an alleyway near Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, as he loaded in laundry. His 14-year-old Pomeranian, Wally, who he called his "best friend" was inside at the time.

"My dog follows me down like he always does, and he does this all the time, so I don't even think twice of it, you know what I mean? As I'm putting my stuff in the car, he hops in the car," Corona said at the time.

Police recently recovered the car Saturday in Villa Park and discovered Wally's body inside. His owner fears his beloved friend froze, because the theft occurred in December.

In a Facebook post, Corona thanked everyone who helped look for Wally, shared his story or kept him in their thoughts.

"Sometimes when I was out looking for him, I felt hopeless and frustrated. No clues to go off of, no leads. At least now I was able to see him one last time, and say goodbye properly to my dear friend," he wrote.

