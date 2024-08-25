Chicago police search for car in fatal hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month on DuSbale Lake Shore Drive.

Police said on Aug 10, a pedestrian was struck while crossing the street around 4:11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The pedestrian was struck first by a vehicle that remained on the scene and reported the incident to Chicago Police. Shortly after, the wanted vehicle was traveling Northbound in the right lane on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and struck the pedestrian a second time.

The car failed to stop at the scene to render aid or exchange information. The victim died from their injuries.

Police described the striking car as a white four-door sedan, possibly a 2017-2020 Lincoln Continental, with a moon roof and front end damage. It was last seen on police observation devices in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue and 300 block of East Grand Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.