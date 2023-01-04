Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver flees, woman left critically injured after car slams into wall in Lincoln Square

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver leaves scene after slamming into wall in Lincoln Square; passenger injured
Driver leaves scene after slamming into wall in Lincoln Square; passenger injured 00:15

CHICAGO(CBS) -- A crash in the Lincoln Square neighborhood leaves a 28-year-old woman injured.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue around 11:23 p.m.

Chicago police say a female driver ran a red light before slamming into a concrete wall.

That woman ran from the scene - leaving the 28-year-old critically injured.

The driver is not in custody.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 8:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.