Driver flees, woman left critically injured after car slams into wall in Lincoln Square

Driver leaves scene after slamming into wall in Lincoln Square; passenger injured

CHICAGO(CBS) -- A crash in the Lincoln Square neighborhood leaves a 28-year-old woman injured.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue around 11:23 p.m.

Chicago police say a female driver ran a red light before slamming into a concrete wall.

That woman ran from the scene - leaving the 28-year-old critically injured.

The driver is not in custody.