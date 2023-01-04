Driver flees, woman left critically injured after car slams into wall in Lincoln Square
CHICAGO(CBS) -- A crash in the Lincoln Square neighborhood leaves a 28-year-old woman injured.
The crash happened in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue around 11:23 p.m.
Chicago police say a female driver ran a red light before slamming into a concrete wall.
That woman ran from the scene - leaving the 28-year-old critically injured.
The driver is not in custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.