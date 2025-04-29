Watch CBS News
Car slams into Subway sandwich shop in Evanston, Illinois

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

A car slammed into the front of a subway sandwich shop in Evanston, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon, nearly hitting a customer.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the Subway in Suite 3 of the shopping center at 3330 Central St., near Crawford Avenue in the northwest corner of the north Chicago suburb.

Witnesses said the car stopped just short of a person eating.

"It sounded like an explosion. I thought a bomb went off," said Dr. Peter Jaggard. "But then I saw the front of this car sticking through the door, and I thought, you know, the Lord is watching over me right now, because it was literally two feet from where I was sitting."

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

It was not immediately learned whether the driver was ticketed.

