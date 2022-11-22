Driver arrested after car slams into River North Walgreens
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.
The Land Rover was traveling southbound in the 600 block of Clark around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the business, according to Chicago police.
The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. No injures were reported related to the crash.
Police added charges are pending.
