Driver arrested after car slams into River North Walgreens

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.

The Land Rover was traveling southbound in the 600 block of Clark around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the business, according to Chicago police.

The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. No injures were reported related to the crash.

Police added charges are pending.

November 21, 2022 / 6:25 PM

