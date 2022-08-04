Car plows into JJ Fish restaurant in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car crashed through the front of a fast food restaurant in the Humboldt Park neighborhood late Thursday morning.
The car was seen inside the JJ Fish & Chicken in a strip mall at 800 N. Kedzie Ave., at Chicago Avenue.
The strip mall was cordoned off following the accident. Details of how it happened were not immediately available.
Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
