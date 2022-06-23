Car jumps sidewalk, crashes into Norwood Park Starbucks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a Lexus jumped the sidewalk in a parking lot crashed into a Starbucks Coffee in Norwood Park.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. at the Starbucks at 6332 N. Northwest Hwy., near Devon and Harlem avenues.
Video showed columns of bricks and insulation lying on the hood of the car, and a front window was left smashed and mangled.
There were no reports of any injuries.
