Car jumps sidewalk, crashes into Norwood Park Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a Lexus jumped the sidewalk in a parking lot crashed into a Starbucks Coffee in Norwood Park.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. at the Starbucks at 6332 N. Northwest Hwy., near Devon and Harlem avenues.

Video showed columns of bricks and insulation lying on the hood of the car, and a front window was left smashed and mangled.

There were no reports of any injuries.