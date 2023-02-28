Watch CBS News
Car hits motorbike in Ashburn; two juveniles injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple of young people were rushed to the hospital Monday night after the motorbike on which they were riding collided with a car in the Ashburn neighborhood.

At 5:30 p.m., a Volkswagen was turning right onto Homan Avenue from 77th Street – outside Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy – when it hit the motorbike, police said.

The two juveniles on the motorbike were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their condition was stabilized.

Police said the motorbike had been reported stolen.

Further details were not immediately available.

February 27, 2023 / 8:08 PM

