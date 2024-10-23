Car hits building, causes fire in south Chicago suburbs

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A car slammed into a building in south suburban Harvey Wednesday, causing the car and the building to catch on fire.

The car crashed into the Universal Kingdom of God House of Israel on 147th Street at Lincoln Avenue. At one point, flames were seen coming out of the top of the building.

At least one person was taken from the scene on a stretcher.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to officials in Harvey. They would only say the crash is still under investigation.