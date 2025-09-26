Car found in Naperville's Lake Osborne connected to Berwyn 2003 missing person cold case

Naperville police said a car found in Lake Osborne during a training exercise Thursday is connected to a missing person cold case from 2003 out of Berwyn.

Police said divers were doing training exercises around 11 a.m. when they found a submerged vehicle in the southwest part of Lake Osborne. The car was pulled from the water several hours later, around 3:40 p.m.

The car was identified as a 1992 Nissan Maxima. When Naperville police ran its license plate, they realized it is connected to an ongoing missing persons investigation in Berwyn.

The Berwyn Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Hiep Luu since he was reported missing in 2003.

Naperville police said suspected human remains were found in the car, but have not yet been identified. The DuPage County Coroner's Office is helping with the investigation and identifying the remains, police said.

Naperville police have opened a death investigation with the cooperation of Berwyn police, which remains in charge of the missing person case.

If you have any information, contact Naperville Police Investigations Division at 630-420-4138.