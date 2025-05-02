SUV catches fire near Chicago's Soldier Field

An SUV caught fire near Soldier Field on Friday morning, police said.

Around 11:37 a.m., the Chicago Police Department said an SUV driver pulled over due to a smoking engine in the 400 block of East Waldron Drive. Police said that after the driver pulled over, the car caught fire.

Video from the scene shows the SUV engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing from the area.

The Chicago Police Department said no injuries were reported. They did not offer details on the driver's condition.

The cause of the engine fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.