SUV catches fire near Chicago's Soldier Field

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

An SUV caught fire near Soldier Field on Friday morning, police said. 

Around 11:37 a.m.,  the Chicago Police Department said an SUV driver pulled over due to a smoking engine in the 400 block of East Waldron Drive. Police said that after the driver pulled over, the car caught fire. 

Video from the scene shows the SUV engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing from the area. 

The Chicago Police Department said no injuries were reported. They did not offer details on the driver's condition. 

The cause of the engine fire remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

