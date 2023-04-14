Driver charged with DUI after car ends up in pond in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is in the hospital this morning after the car they were driving ended up in a pond.

It happened Thursday night in Oak Forest.

Police say a car went into the Midlothian Creek reservoir near 167th and Cicero.

A good Samaritan pulled over and helped rescue the driver, 56-year-old Leon Santor, from the sinking car and onto the shoreline.

"They were assisted up the embankment here, which is a relatively large and steep embankment by fire and police personnel," said Jason Reid, Chief of the Oak Forest Police Department.

Santor was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

He is also charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of reckless driving.