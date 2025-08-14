Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes near daycare, prompting precautionary evacuation on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A car crashed near a daycare, leading to a precautionary evacuation on Chicago's Northwest Side on Thursday.

According to police, a 60-year-old woman was driving an SUV int he 3100 block of North Central Avenue around 9:15 a.m. when she had a medical emergency and crashed into a parked car. 

Police said the impact of the crash caused the second car to hit a building and a gas meter. This prompted a building evacuation, which police said was a precaution. 

The driver was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.  

No other injuries were reported. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue