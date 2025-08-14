Car crashes near daycare, prompting precautionary evacuation on Chicago's Northwest Side

A car crashed near a daycare, leading to a precautionary evacuation on Chicago's Northwest Side on Thursday.

According to police, a 60-year-old woman was driving an SUV int he 3100 block of North Central Avenue around 9:15 a.m. when she had a medical emergency and crashed into a parked car.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the second car to hit a building and a gas meter. This prompted a building evacuation, which police said was a precaution.

The driver was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.