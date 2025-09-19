Watch CBS News
Car crashes into nail salon in Skokie, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A car crashed into a building north suburban Skokie, Illinois Friday afternoon.

Skokie police confirmed officers were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash into a building in the 4900 block of Oakton. The Skokie Fire Department also responded to the incident.

The car crashed into Skokie Nail and Spa, causing major damage to the front of the nail salon.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

No further information about the driver or the cause of the crash was immediately available. 

