Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes in front of Lollapalooza entrance after fleeing traffic stop, police say

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were arrested Thursday after police said they fled from a traffic stop and ended up crashing right in front of the main entrance to Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Police on the scene said a driver took off from an officer who had pulled them over near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus on the Near West Side.

Officers followed the car, which went on to crash about a mile and a half away at Michigan Avenue and Harrison Street – right in front of the main entrance to the Lollapalooza festival that is now in progress.

messages-0.jpg
Marissa Parra/CBS 2

The car then crashed into a second car, before police took two people into custody by officers who were working Lollapalooza, police said.

messages-0-1.jpg
Marissa Parra/CBS 2

A gun and drugs were found in the car, police said on the scene. Police said the drugs included illegal marijuana.

Marissa Parra
marissaparra-new.jpg

Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.