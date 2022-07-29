Car crashes in front of Lollapalooza entrance after fleeing traffic stop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were arrested Thursday after police said they fled from a traffic stop and ended up crashing right in front of the main entrance to Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Police on the scene said a driver took off from an officer who had pulled them over near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus on the Near West Side.

Officers followed the car, which went on to crash about a mile and a half away at Michigan Avenue and Harrison Street – right in front of the main entrance to the Lollapalooza festival that is now in progress.

Marissa Parra/CBS 2

The car then crashed into a second car, before police took two people into custody by officers who were working Lollapalooza, police said.

Marissa Parra/CBS 2

A gun and drugs were found in the car, police said on the scene. Police said the drugs included illegal marijuana.

CPD PPO officers working Lolla on Michigan Ave apprehended two offenders that crashed while attempting to flee from the police. Felony cannabis and a weapon recovered. Great job officers! #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/Xp1bOigk3R — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 29, 2022