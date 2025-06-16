Watch CBS News
Car crashes into building on UIC campus near Congress and Racine

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago.
A car crashed into a building near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus Monday morning.

The gold car struck a building at Congress and Racine on the UIC campus. While the car didn't cause major damage to the building, there were some visible cracked bricks.

The car itself sustained heavy damage to its front end, which was crushed, and also left a field of debris around the building.

UIC police were investigating the scene Monday morning. No information about the cause of the crash was immediately available. It was also not known if anyone was injured in the crash, or if anyone had been cited or taken into custody related to it.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police and UIC police for more information and are waiting to hear back.  

