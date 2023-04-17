Several hospitalized after car crash involving stolen vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several people are in the hospital after a horrific car crash in West Garfield Park. One is an infant. Police confirm one of the vehicles involved was stolen, and the occupants were apparently joy riding.

Those victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, and their conditions are unclear.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos learned from those on the scene that the infant at one point did not have a pulse.

What started out as a quiet evening in the 4400 block of West Washington took a terrifying turn in a blink of an eye. It was just after 5 p.m. when a white Ford pickup truck traveling southbound on Kostner was struck by a speeding Hyundai Sonata. The vehicles both ended up on the sidewalk, and then chaos ensued.

"At this point I found out there was a baby in the vehicle," said homeowner Shaun Walker.

Walker was home at the time of the crash. His own surveillance footage captured the horrific scene.

He quickly learned the white pickup truck was carrying a family of two adults and two children. One of those children is just 5 months old.

"The baby was not breathing," said Walker. "We started immediately CPR on the baby, and we were waiting on the ambulance. We were able to get the breath back into the baby."

Surveillance footage captured tense moments.

Both neighbors and passersby ran to the aid of the family. Police later confirmed the Hyundai Sonata was indeed stolen.

Two of the four occupants of the stolen Hyundai were taken into custody. Charges were pending Sunday night.