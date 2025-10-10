2 hurt when car crashes into Hanover Park, Illinois, home on Woodlake Drive

Two people were injured when a car crashed into a house in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Hanover Park police said a car driving on Woodlake Drive veered off the road and crashed into the home, causing significant structural damage.

Police said the driver and a person who lives in the home were both injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

It was not clear what caused the car to veer off the roadway. As of noon, police remained at the scene.

No information about either person injured or any possible citations or charges were immediately available.