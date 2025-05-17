Car crashes into house in Chicago after chase from Park City

At least 1 in custody after car crashes into Chicago home after police chase

At least one person was in custody after a car crashed into a house early Saturday in the Irving Park neighborhood in Chicago, following a chase from northwest suburban Park City.

The car crashed into a home around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Kostner Avenue.

Illinois State Police said they assisted with taking one of the suspects into custody.

Park City police were leading the investigation, but have not provided any further information on what led to the chase or the crash.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.