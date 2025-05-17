Watch CBS News
Car crashes into house in Chicago after chase from Park City

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

At least one person was in custody after a car crashed into a house early Saturday in the Irving Park neighborhood in Chicago, following a chase from northwest suburban Park City.

The car crashed into a home around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Kostner Avenue.

Illinois State Police said they assisted with taking one of the suspects into custody.

Park City police were leading the investigation, but have not provided any further information on what led to the chase or the crash.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

