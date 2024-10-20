Watch CBS News
Local News

Two teenage boys arrested after crashing stolen car into Chicago convenience store

By Asal Rezaei, Shardaa Gray

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were arrested after a stolen car plowed into a convenience store early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood.

A police source said a pursuit of that stolen car was underway before the boys – both 15 years old – crashed their car into the front of a store near 75th and Vincennes just after midnight.

The entire car ended up inside Aladdin's Food convenience store. Both Chicago police officers and Illinois State Police were seen outside the store..

The crash left debris all over the street, and a street light was knocked down.

Police led the two boys away in handcuffs after the crash. One teen was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The other was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Neither of the teens was injured, but they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.