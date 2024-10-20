Two teenage boys arrested after crashing stolen car into Chicago convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were arrested after a stolen car plowed into a convenience store early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood.

A police source said a pursuit of that stolen car was underway before the boys – both 15 years old – crashed their car into the front of a store near 75th and Vincennes just after midnight.

The entire car ended up inside Aladdin's Food convenience store. Both Chicago police officers and Illinois State Police were seen outside the store..

The crash left debris all over the street, and a street light was knocked down.

Police led the two boys away in handcuffs after the crash. One teen was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The other was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Neither of the teens was injured, but they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.