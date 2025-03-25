SUV slams into Corner Bakery after car crash in Chicago Loop

Car smashes into Corner Bakery after crash in the Loop

Car smashes into Corner Bakery after crash in the Loop

An SUV crashed into a Corner Bakery Café early Tuesday morning in the Loop in downtown Chicago.

Police said, around 4:50 a.m., a Toyota Camry was headed south on Wells Street when the driver ran the red light at Washington Street, hitting a Toyota RAV4 headed east on Washington.

The RAV4 then hit the Corner Bakery at the corner of Washington and Wells.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Camry was ticketed for failure to reduce speed and disobeying a red light.