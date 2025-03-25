Watch CBS News
SUV slams into Corner Bakery after car crash in Chicago Loop

By
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
An SUV crashed into a Corner Bakery Café early Tuesday morning in the Loop in downtown Chicago.

Police said, around 4:50 a.m., a Toyota Camry was headed south on Wells Street when the driver ran the red light at Washington Street, hitting a Toyota RAV4 headed east on Washington.

The RAV4 then hit the Corner Bakery at the corner of Washington and Wells.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Camry was ticketed for failure to reduce speed and disobeying a red light.

