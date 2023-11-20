Watch CBS News
Car crashes through Chicago pizza restaurant

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's damage inside a Chicago pizza shop after a car slammed into the restaurant during lunchtime.

A white Toyota crashed through a front window at Tapia's Pizza in Rogers Park.

An employee said no one inside the pizza shop was hurt.

The car's driver also appeared to be okay.

Despite the mess, the shop is still open for business and they continued serving pizza hours after the crash.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 4:13 PM CST

