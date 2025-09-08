Car catches fire in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway, 1 person injured

One person was injured in a crash that caused a car to catch fire on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Monday morning.

The southbound Dan Ryan was still closed at 35th Street as the Monday morning rush began.

Illinois State Police said at 4:12 a.m., a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle were involved in a crash on the southbound Dan Ryan at 35th Street.

The passenger vehicle caught fire in the crash, state police said.

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries, according to state police, who did not specify the person's condition.

As of the 6 a.m. hour, the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed and traffic was being routed at 35th Street, state police said.