Police issue alert after car break-ins targeting gym patrons in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood

Chicago police on Tuesday issued a community alert about car break-ins targeting patrons of a gym in the city's Irving Park neighborhood.

All the incidents happened in the 3400 block of West Addison Street. Police said in each incident, the burglars break the side window of a car while the victim is working out at the gym, and take money, electronics, backpacks, and purposes.

Police did not specify the gym where the victims were working out, but there is an LA Fitness at 3443 W. Addison St. The gym is part of a shopping center at Addison Street and St. Louis Avenue that also includes a Floor & Décor store and an Olive Garden restaurant, and has a vast parking lot.

Three of the break-ins happened on Tuesday, March 24 — with two reported at 8 p.m., and a third at 9:50 p.m. Two more happened Tuesday, March 31, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and one more at 8:05 p.m. Monday, April 6.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-5-007