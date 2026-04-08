A dozen car break-ins to steal construction equipment reported in West Loop, Loop

Chicago police say a dozen cars have been broken into so thieves can take construction equipment in the Loop and West Loop recently.

Police said in each case, police say the suspects damaged the car and then stole construction equipment inside. In one instance, police said one of the suspects pointed a gun in the direction of the car owner to stop them from recording the crime on their phone.

The thefts happened on the following days and times:

500 block of S. Wabash Ave on March 26 at 7:40 a.m.

500 block of W. Van Buren St on March 26 at 8:13 a.m.

600 block of W. Washington Blvd on March 27 at 7:06 a.m.

600 block of W. Monroe St on March 28 at 7:20 a.m.

500 block of S. Wabash Ave on March 30 at 7:05 a.m.

300 block of S. Wabash Ave on March 30 at 11:41 a.m.

600 block of S. State St on April 1 at 7:45 a.m.

900 block of S. Michigan Ave on April 2 from 10:20 till 3:10 p.m.

300 block of S. Wacker Dr on April 3 from 6:00 till 7:30 a.m.

300 block of S. Wabash Ave on April 4 at 6:00 a.m.

300 block of S. Wabash Ave on April 4 at 7:44 a.m.

0-100 block of N. Wacker Dr on April 4 at 8:25 a.m.

Police said the suspects are a group of four males wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

If you have any information about these break-ins, call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.