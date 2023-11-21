Firefighters respond to fire at Calumet Fisheries on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at the iconic Calumet Fisheries smokehouse along the Calumet River on the South Side.

Fire Department officials said the fire started in the roof area of the smokehouse at 3259 E. 95th St.

Firefighters were battling the flames from a defensive position. No injuries have been reported.

Calumet Fisheries is known for smoking its own food on site, housed inside a small shack along the 95th Street bridge over the Calumet River.

The sign on the side of the building advertises, "Finest french-fried shrimp, smelt fish, chips, oysters, catfish, smoked fish, chubs, salmon, sturgeon, trout, sable, eel."

The smokehouse was first opened by brothers-in-law Sid Kotlick and Len Toll in 1948.

According to published reports, the restaurant recently was forced to close for repairs after failing a health inspection, but reopened over the weekend.