Calumet City Thunderbolts win American Youth Football Championship

Good news for the Calumet City Little League football team.

Earlier this month, the team was trying to raise $18,000 to compete in the American Youth Football Championship in Florida.

Despite the concern of financing the trip, the coaches wanted the kids to remain focused on the championship.

In the end, not only did they manage to make it to the game, but they are now the American Youth Football Division 3 All-American 11U Midwest champions, winning the game with a score of 20 to 13.

The team was unable to raise all of the funds for their airfare and hotel stay. Instead, they drove out to Florida and stayed in an Airbnb.

Congratulations to the Calumet City Thunderbolts!