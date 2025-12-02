Calumet City Little League football team aim to raise $18K for championship game in Florida

A south suburban Little League football team needs your help. They're trying to raise funds to send more than 20 football players to the American Youth Football Championship in Florida.

The Thunderbolts in Calumet City are looking for a miracle to raise $18,000 by Sunday.

"All we can really do, when we go down to Florida, is just put on for the city," said running back Santana Eichelberger.

The Thunderbolt 11U football coaches are struggling to find funds to get them to the championship in Naples, Florida, next week.

Head coach Mikel McGowan said they were told they're able to qualify at the last minute.

"We had about two weeks to plan, unfortunately, but we're doing our best, and we're going to keep on trying," McGowan said.

The team has raised $2,000 so far through a GoFundMe link. They're hoping the community will step in to help raise the additional $16,000.

"Just transportation when we get down there alone is just close to $1,600 to fit 20 plus boys and coaches," McGowan said.

Once you add in lodging, food, and tournament expenses, the cost can really add up.

But what happens if they can't raise the funds?

"The burden will fall on us coaches, us parents. This is the holiday season and I want to make sure the parents aren't under such scrutiny and stress trying to get their boys trying to get their boys down to this event," McGowan said.

"We've been up morning, noon, and night for the last two weeks trying to figure out how can we raise these funds for these kids, you know. Me personally, I'm almost depleting my savings to make this happen, but as they say, it take a village to raise a child," said assistant head coach Marcus Green.

Despite the concern of financing the trip to Florida, they want the kids to remain focused on the championship.

"We're on a pretty good streak right now," Eichelberger said. "Every team we've played, we beat by 20 or more. So hopefully when we get down to Florida, we can continue that streak."

"I'm looking forward to us putting more than 20 points on the board, and even if we're losing, putting in effort, not quitting," said quarterback Akeem Jackson.

"I want to win, to win. If we lose, still be thankful that we got there," wide receiver Amir Moss said.