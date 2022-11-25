Suspect charged with shooting death of man, 64, at forest preserve in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – The suspect who shot and killed a 64-year-old man Tuesday has been charged with murder, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Friday.

On Tuesday around 12:24 p.m., Cook County Forest Preserve police and Calumet City police responded to a call of shots fired at the Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve.

Police located a Chevrolet Malibu stuck in dense brush and attempting to reverse – during which time they observed the driver toss a firearm, firearm magazine, and black backpack from the car.

The individual, later identified as Jaylen D. Lewis, 19, of Calumet City, was ordered to exit the vehicle and he complied, Dart said.

Responding officers also located a 64-year-old man from Lansing on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

After searching the area, officers recovered a black firearm with no make, model, or serial number - often known as a ghost gun.

The firearm magazine, and a backpack containing small bags of what appeared to be cannabis, were also recovered.

Lewis was taken into custody and sheriff's police detectives initiated an investigation.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved the first-degree murder charge on Thursday.

Lewis was ordered held without bond.