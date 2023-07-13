First Alert Weather: Calm after the storm with rising temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday will not be like Wednesday, it'll be a much calmer and warmer day. A Beach Hazards Statement is now in effect until 10 a.m.

Sunshine breaks through the clouds by afternoon as temps rise higher near 80°. The best chance for storms will be isolated in nature and late in the day.

Same deal tomorrow as mercury climbs into the upper 80s. With the humidity, it'll feel more like the low to mid-90s for Friday. Warm and humid through the weekend with a chance for scattered storms.

TODAY: CLOUDY EARLY THEN SOME SUN, TOUCH WARMER. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWER/STORM LATE HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: ANY STORMS END, BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD LOW: 67

TOMORROW: SUNSHINE AND NOTICEABLY WARMER, HUMID. SCATTERED PM STORMS HIGH: 88

