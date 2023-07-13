Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Calm after the storm with rising temps

By Laura Bannon

First Alert Weather: Much calmer day
First Alert Weather: Much calmer day 02:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday will not be like Wednesday, it'll be a much calmer and warmer day. A Beach Hazards Statement is now in effect until 10 a.m. 

highs-today-adi-10.png
Sunshine breaks through the clouds by afternoon as temps rise higher near 80°. The best chance for storms will be isolated in nature and late in the day. 

4-panel-daypart-today-1.png
Same deal tomorrow as mercury climbs into the upper 80s. With the humidity, it'll feel more like the low to mid-90s for Friday. Warm and humid through the weekend with a chance for scattered storms. 

3-day-forecast-am.png
TODAY: CLOUDY EARLY THEN SOME SUN, TOUCH WARMER. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWER/STORM LATE HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: ANY STORMS END, BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD LOW: 67

TOMORROW: SUNSHINE AND NOTICEABLY WARMER, HUMID. SCATTERED PM STORMS HIGH: 88

7-day-forecast-am-8.png
