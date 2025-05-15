Caleb Williams' father tried to find ways to keep him from going to Bears, upcoming book says

It is no secret that Caleb Williams' dad did not want his talented son to come to the Bears before they drafted him at No. 1 last year.

A lot of that dirty laundry is being dredged up in a soon-to-be-released tell-all book by author Seth Wickersham of ESPN.

According to Wickersham, Carl Williams talked to labor lawyers in an effort to circumvent the NFL Draft — calling Chicago "the place where quarterbacks go to die."

Caleb later came around, but revealed he often watched film alone as a rookie — before offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus were eventually fired.

Speaking Thursday to Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he has already turned the page.

"I see this as what a great opportunity we have to do something that really has never been done. There hasn't been a 4,000-yard passer here in this franchise, and I think Caleb's going to be the first one. I see a chance for greatness here for him, and he feels the same way," Johnson said. "I don't know what's gone on prior to him joining the organization, but he is very proud to be a Chicago Bear."

The book, "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," is due out in September.