CACC hosting 'Lucky Charm' adoption event this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One group is hoping you'll find the gold at the end of the rainbow with a new furry friend.

Chicago Animal Care and Control is holding the Lucky Charm adoption event Saturday.

It's from noon to 6 p.m. at 2741 S. Western Ave.

Adoption fees will be waived. All pets are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

For more information check out chicago.gov/cacc.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:30 AM

