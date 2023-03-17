CACC hosting 'Lucky Charm' adoption event this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One group is hoping you'll find the gold at the end of the rainbow with a new furry friend.
Chicago Animal Care and Control is holding the Lucky Charm adoption event Saturday.
It's from noon to 6 p.m. at 2741 S. Western Ave.
Adoption fees will be waived. All pets are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.
For more information check out chicago.gov/cacc.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.