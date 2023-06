Chicago Animal Care and Control giving free microchips for pets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Does your pet need to get microchipped?

Chicago Animal Care and Control Commission wants to help.

You can swing by the shelter on Saturday to have your pet microchipped for free.

The special runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter's West Side location.