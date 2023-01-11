Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD warn businesses of recent burglaries in Wicker Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Wednesday following recent burglaries in Wicker Park.

The burglaries happened during the overnight hours on Monday and Tuesday.

Police say four males would break the front glass windows of a business using a sledgehammer. The thieves stole cash registers, liquor, safes from offices, and cigarettes.  

Incident times and locations:          

  • 1700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue Jan. 9, 2023, at approximately 4:40 a.m. 
  • 2000 block of West Division Street Jan. 10, 2023, at approximately 1:51 a.m. 

The suspects are described as four males - one heavyset, two medium build, and one slender, wearing dark clothing, face masks, and gloves.

The suspects were driving an unknown black Jeep Cherokee in the first incident and then getting into a stolen Kia Sportage with the Illinois plate CU17259 that was parked in the alley in the second incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 9:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.