CPD warn businesses of recent burglaries in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Wednesday following recent burglaries in Wicker Park.

The burglaries happened during the overnight hours on Monday and Tuesday.

Police say four males would break the front glass windows of a business using a sledgehammer. The thieves stole cash registers, liquor, safes from offices, and cigarettes.

Incident times and locations:

1700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue Jan. 9, 2023, at approximately 4:40 a.m.

2000 block of West Division Street Jan. 10, 2023, at approximately 1:51 a.m.

The suspects are described as four males - one heavyset, two medium build, and one slender, wearing dark clothing, face masks, and gloves.

The suspects were driving an unknown black Jeep Cherokee in the first incident and then getting into a stolen Kia Sportage with the Illinois plate CU17259 that was parked in the alley in the second incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

