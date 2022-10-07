Police issue alert of recent business burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent burglaries on the city's Northwest Side during the overnight hours.

The burglaries happened in the Irving Park and Albany Park neighborhoods during the months of September and October.

Police say in each incident, two unknown suspects would break a glass door or window and enter the business. The suspects would then steal money from a register or safe before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 2900 block of West Addison Street on Sept.22 at 4:39 a.m.

· 2900 block of West Addison Street on Sept. 22 between 4:30-6:08 a.m.

· 4700 block of North Kimball Avenue on Sept. 5 between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

· 3200 block of West Addison Street on Oct. 6 at 12 a.m.

· 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue on Oct. 6 at 3:58 a.m.

· 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue on Oct. 6 between 12-4 a.m.

· 3200 block of West Addison Street on Oct. 6 at 4:30 a.m.

· 4700 block of North Kimball Avenue on Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. - October 6 at 7 a.m.

Police were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspects.

What you can do:

· Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.