Police release photo of suspect wanted in string of North Side business burglaries

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Police are warning residents after a string of business burglaries in Chicago's Edgewater, Uptown and West Ridge neighborhoods.

Chicago police said the burglaries were reported between December 14 and January 9. All of the incidents involved a person breaking the front door of a business and taking cash and cash registers. 

Police released video of the suspect wearing a black mask, a backpack and dark clothes. 

The burglaries took place in the following locations: 

  • 6300 block of N. Claremont
  • 6300 block of N. Artesian
  • 1100 block of W. Granville
  • 1100 block of W. Bryn Mawr 
  • 1100 block of W. Argyle
  • 1100 block of W. Argyle 
  • 1100 block of W. Argyle 

    • No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312- 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com

