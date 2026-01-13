Police release photo of suspect wanted in string of North Side business burglaries
Police are warning residents after a string of business burglaries in Chicago's Edgewater, Uptown and West Ridge neighborhoods.
Chicago police said the burglaries were reported between December 14 and January 9. All of the incidents involved a person breaking the front door of a business and taking cash and cash registers.
Police released video of the suspect wearing a black mask, a backpack and dark clothes.
The burglaries took place in the following locations:
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312- 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com