Police release photo of suspect wanted in string of North Side business burglaries

Police are warning residents after a string of business burglaries in Chicago's Edgewater, Uptown and West Ridge neighborhoods.

Chicago police said the burglaries were reported between December 14 and January 9. All of the incidents involved a person breaking the front door of a business and taking cash and cash registers.

Police released video of the suspect wearing a black mask, a backpack and dark clothes.

The burglaries took place in the following locations:

6300 block of N. Claremont

6300 block of N. Artesian

1100 block of W. Granville

1100 block of W. Bryn Mawr

1100 block of W. Argyle

1100 block of W. Argyle

1100 block of W. Argyle

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312- 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com