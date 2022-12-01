Police issue alert of multiple business burglaries in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of multiple burglaries in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Each crime happened during the month of November.

Police said the unknown suspect(s) would force their way into the business and remove property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

7100 block of W. 63rd Pl. on Nov. 12 at approximately 3:21 p.m.

5800 block of W. 59th St. on Nov. 20 at approximately 12:01 a.m.

5800 block of S. Harlem on Nov. 20 at approximately 4 p.m.

6000 block of W. 63rd St. on Nov. 26 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

7000 block of W. 63rd St. on Nov. 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

5200 block of S. Natoma on Nov. 28 at approximately 4 p.m.

6100 block of S. Narragansett on Nov. 28 at approximately 3 p.m.

5600 block of S. Narragansett on Nov. 30 at approximately 4 p.m.

5600 block of S. Narragansett on Nov. 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Police were unable to provide a full description of the suspect(s) but did say in one incident the suspect was described as a Black man between 21 to 29 years old, 5 foot 9 inches, and weighing 140 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.