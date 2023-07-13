Bus tour featuring local leaders, alderpersons making stops to promote Starbucks unionization

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Local leaders and alderpersons are making their first stop in Chicago for a bus tour to promote unionizing at Starbucks.

Workers, allies, and community supporters want to educate customers about Starbucks' allegations of union busting.

They'll also talk about their fight for a first contract as they push for Starbucks to bargain with them.

The group made a stop at Workers United on Ashland starting around 7 a.m.

They say more than 8,500 workers at 300-plus stores have successfully organized a union.