Bus driver charged in crash that left 41 people hurt in Green Bay, Wisconsin

A bus driver has been charged after crashing a tour-style bus in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that was heading from Chicago to a Michigan casino over the weekend.

Ghebry Figueroa, 37, of Prospect Heights, was charged on Tuesday with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked and causing great bodily harm to another, and operating a commercial motor vehicle while disqualified.

The Green Bay Police Department said first responders were dispatched to the crash just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. The bus carrying 54 people exited northbound I-43 onto North Webster Avenue when it crossed the roadway and went over an embankment.

Police initially said that 33 people on the bus were hurt in the crash, but that number has since risen to 41 people injured.

Passengers on the bus were either taken to one of four local hospitals for medical treatment or taken to a reunification center established at The Salvation Army Kroc Community Center at 1315 Lime Kiln Road.

The crash remains under investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200, using case number 26213075. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

The video above is from a previous report.