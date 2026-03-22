33 people hurt after bus going from Chicago to Michigan casino crashes in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Investigators are looking into what caused a tour bus, traveling from Chicago to a casino in Michigan, to crash, leaving over two dozen people injured in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Police Department said first responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for a report of the crash. It was reported that the bus carrying 54 people exited northbound I-43 onto North Webster Avenue when it crossed the roadway and went over an embankment. Police said that 33 people on the bus were hurt in the crash.

According to police, passengers on the bus were either taken to one of four local hospitals for medical treatment or taken to a reunification center established at The Salvation Army Kroc Community Center at 1315 Lime Kiln Road. Individuals seeking to contact someone should call 211.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with a vehicle inspection to identify any potential mechanical issues. Police said they will determine whether to refer charges against the bus driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200, using case number 26213075. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.