Police searching for suspect who shot at car in Burnside; 2 men arrested

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a gunman in the Burnside neighborhood after officers saw several people shoot at a car.

Police officers patrolling the area near 91st Street and Ellis spotted several men fire shots at a car and take off. The shots were fired just before 10 p.m.

Police arrested two men and recovered a handgun. A third man ran away and may have gone into a nearby home.

Police are now in the area looking for that person.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 7:49 AM

