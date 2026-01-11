Burglary suspect arrested after standoff in Lake Zurich, Illinois

A man suspected of burglarizing a convenience store was arrested this weekend following a standoff with police in the north Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich.

At 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Lake Zurich police were called for a burglar alarm at Casey's Convenience Store, 650 S. Rand Rd. Officers found out a burglar had entered by firing a gun at the glass door, and the business seemed to have been burglarized, police said.

Police said they later learned the suspect lived in the 200 block of Whitney Road in Lake Zurich. Officers came to the suspect's house at 11 a.m. Saturday, but he would not come out, police said.

Since the suspect was barricaded in his house with a gun, the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System Emergency Services Team was called in, police said.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, the suspect surrendered and was arrested without incident, police said.

The suspect, Merrick A. Pollack, 47, was charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and burglary.