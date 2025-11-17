Burglary crew steals ATM from Wrigleyville business

Chicago police are searching for a burglary crew that stole an ATM from a business in Wrigleyville overnight.

The crime happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road.

Surveillance video from outside the business captured one of the suspects using what appeared to be a crowbar to smash the glass in the front of the business before three suspects entered.

The suspects were then seen pulling the ATM out from the business and loading it into the back of a vehicle.

Chicago police said a witness told officers that a silver sedan with three men inside was seen leaving the area heading southbound.

As of Monday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.