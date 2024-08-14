Burglars rip off security gate, steal ATM and cash register from Chicago convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman said she's stunned, and finally getting her car back, after police said thieves used it in an early-morning burglary at a convenience store in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police are trying to track down an early-morning burglary crew in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said, around 5:20 a.m., a group of about four burglars broke the front door and security gate of Fresh Mart Foods in the 400 block of East 83rd Street.

Surveillance video shows the group getting out of an SUV and attaching some sort of chain to the security gate protecting the door. The driver then pulled forward, ripping off the security gate.

Police said the crew then stole the ATM and cash register inside.

"It's shocking to see that So, it's sad, but what you gonna do?," the store's manager said.

The manager also said the crew stole a bunch of lottery tickets. Some of those tickets were found inside the car they used after they ditched it a couple blocks away.

The SUV's owner said it was stolen on Sunday.

"They tied a chain around the back of my car, and pulled it off the door, and they pulled off like nothing happened. They put the safe in my trunk, the ATM in my trunk, because they took everything out of the trunk," Vickie Williams said.

Police said they're looking into whether that stolen car was used for other crimes in the area.