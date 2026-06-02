Burglars target multiple businesses on Archer Avenue on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police on Tuesday were looking for the people responsible for a series of smash-and-grab burglaries in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Police said at 2:55 a.m., three people broke through a glass window at the Borinken Cakes bakery, at 5328 S. Archer Ave. The thieves took the cash register and ran off, police said.

Moments later, the front door of Fade and Blade, right next door at 5334 S. Archer Ave., was also smashed. The suspects got in, but nothing was stolen.

According to a post on the bakery's Instagram, a nearby Wingstop and Rosati's Pizza were also hit.

The businesses hit are located just east of the intersection of Cicero and Archer avenues, and just north and east of Midway International Airport.

Police did not have anyone in custody in the burglaries as of midday Tuesday. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.